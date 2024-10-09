Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $85.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $79.07 and last traded at $78.93, with a volume of 817908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.01.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC raised Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
