Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

