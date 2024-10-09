ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.18 and last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 316115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

ON Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.24.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ON

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ON by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ON by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

