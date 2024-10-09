Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 27789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Braze Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,128,310.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $144,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,600.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,190 over the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Braze by 149.9% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.