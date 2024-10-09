Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 55,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 82,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Hempalta Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.10.

About Hempalta

(Get Free Report)

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hempalta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempalta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.