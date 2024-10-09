Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Donaldson by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 367,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,453,000 after acquiring an additional 190,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.91. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $198,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,112.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $198,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,112.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,010 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,370. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

