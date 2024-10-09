TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 40427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after buying an additional 2,116,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,671 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 9.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,618,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 299,594 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TransAlta by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

