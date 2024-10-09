Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 27,408 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VAALCO Energy worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 128,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGY stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $644.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

