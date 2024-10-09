iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 2550410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

