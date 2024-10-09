Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 9857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

