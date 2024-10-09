Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.90 and last traded at $72.72, with a volume of 4951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,505 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,226,000 after purchasing an additional 744,049 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after buying an additional 488,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 132.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,425,000 after acquiring an additional 476,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $19,765,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.