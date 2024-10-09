Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 3148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $548.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 17.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $53,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.