Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 16397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 97,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 31,836 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 51,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

