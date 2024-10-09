iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.77 and last traded at $81.69, with a volume of 15274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.05.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

