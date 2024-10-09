Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Repay alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repay

Repay Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $58,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,263.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 182.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after buying an additional 1,503,919 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $7,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Repay by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 233,334 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 158,668 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.