PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 17555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.40 and a beta of 0.36.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in PropertyGuru Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

