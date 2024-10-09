Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 24453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Funko Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $671.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Funko’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at $45,655,558.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,805 shares of company stock worth $18,215,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Funko by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 654,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 619,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Funko



Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Stories

