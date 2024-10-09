Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

IWM stock opened at $217.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.81 and its 200-day moving average is $208.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

