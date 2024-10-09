Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 19.1% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.9% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $526.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $529.92. The company has a market capitalization of $477.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

