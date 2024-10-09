HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.