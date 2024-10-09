Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $4,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $21,970,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 38.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.37.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $350.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

