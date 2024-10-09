Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 258,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.99.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

