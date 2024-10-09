Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,142,000 after buying an additional 269,015 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after buying an additional 10,210,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,357,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VCIT opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

