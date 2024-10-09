ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Mark Mckechnie Sells 16,516 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 16,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $363,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 283.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after buying an additional 683,361 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,398,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACM Research by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 496,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 70,227 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 9.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 408,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACMR. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

