Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 16,800 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,443.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,306 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $388,934.38.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPT opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at about $4,345,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 642.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,593,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,882,000 after acquiring an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

