Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 16,800 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Free Report) CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,443.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,306 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $388,934.38.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPT opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at about $4,345,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 642.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,593,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,882,000 after acquiring an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

