iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $124.48. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

