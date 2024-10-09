iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lessened by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 679,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 743.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $313.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $314.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.44.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

