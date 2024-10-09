Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Reduced by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,960,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $278,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

