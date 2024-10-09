Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.7% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $233,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

