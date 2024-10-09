Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.