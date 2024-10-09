Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $49,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 84,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

