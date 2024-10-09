Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

