Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAUG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth about $1,416,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 28,214 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 254,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $367,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BAUG opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

