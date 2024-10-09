Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VMBS opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

