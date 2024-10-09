Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 193 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

