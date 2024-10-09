Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $1,974,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WPM opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

