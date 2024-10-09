DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,724 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

DTE Energy stock opened at $125.48 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $129.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

