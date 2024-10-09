Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Despegar.com worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Despegar.com from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $15.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $185.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.35 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 62.18% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Despegar.com

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.