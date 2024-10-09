Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.25% of Park Aerospace worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 33.3% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 409,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 102,119 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $543,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 1,704.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 459,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

PKE stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $267.10 million, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.39. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $16.96.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.