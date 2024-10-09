Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 48,123 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,123 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of Luxfer worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Luxfer by 378.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 287,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 42,668 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter worth about $2,242,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter worth about $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $350.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. Research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $70,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,156.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

