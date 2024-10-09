Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 24,476 HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of HealthStream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 82.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HealthStream by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,960.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthStream Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $876.07 million, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

