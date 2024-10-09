Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,856 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AMMO by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMMO by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMMO had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on AMMO from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

