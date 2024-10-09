Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Skye Bioscience
In related news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $83,852.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,638.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skye Bioscience news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,638.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,949.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on SKYE
Skye Bioscience Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYE opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.
Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skye Bioscience
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Trading Halts Explained
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.