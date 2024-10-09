Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of Mastech Digital worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 4.3 %

MHH stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Mastech Digital ( NYSE:MHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

