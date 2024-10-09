Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 268,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 116,895 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 266,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,613 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 162,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.60. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 17.88%.

In other KVH Industries news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 239,173 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $1,040,402.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,009,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,325. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KVH Industries news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 239,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $1,040,402.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,009,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen H. Deckoff acquired 50,200 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $224,394.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,357,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,007,569.06. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 369,961 shares of company stock worth $1,631,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

