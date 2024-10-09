Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 80 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $388,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,404,000 after acquiring an additional 43,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after acquiring an additional 601,268 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $238.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.69. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

