Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $126.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

