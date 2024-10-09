Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

