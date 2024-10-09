Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Standex International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Standex International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $181.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $191.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.14%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

