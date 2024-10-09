Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $208,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:FAPR opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

